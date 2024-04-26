﻿
China's border ports to see 1.76 mln daily entry, exit trips amid May Day holiday

China's border ports are expected to see a daily average of 1.76 million inbound and outbound trips, up 40.5 percent year on year, during the upcoming May Day holiday, according to a forecast released by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Friday.

During the five-day holiday starting from May 1, international airports in China will see a steady increase of border arrivals and departures. The Shanghai Pudong International Airport is expected to handle a daily average of 88,000 passengers, while Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is estimated to handle around 41,000 passengers per day, and Beijing Capital International Airport is expected to handle 40,000, according to the NIA.

Meanwhile, land ports linking the Chinese mainland with Hong Kong and Macao will see a notable increase in entry-exit trips, with Gongbei Port in the city of Zhuhai and Luohu Port in the city of Shenzhen estimated to handle a daily average of 320,000 and 194,000 entry-exit trips respectively.

The NIA has vowed joined-up efforts along with other departments to ensure safe, efficient and smooth passenger clearance at ports.

