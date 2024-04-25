﻿
Former head of religious affairs administration stands trial for bribery

Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Cui Maohu, former director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, stood trial on Thursday at a court of Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Cui Maohu, former director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, stood trial on Thursday at the Intermediate People's Court of Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Cui, also former deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was charged with the crime of bribe-taking.

According to prosecutors, from 2007 to 2023, Cui took undue advantage of his various positions, including provincial and municipal posts in Yunnan Province, to assist others in matters such as the contracting of projects, allocation of funds and selection of officials. He accepted money and valuables worth over 10.43 million yuan (US$1.47 million) in return.

Cui pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The court said the verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
