﻿
News / Nation

Man sentenced to death for killing estranged wife before divorce

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
A man who killed his wife during the cooling-off period prior to divorce was sentenced to death by the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court on Thursday.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0

A man who stabbed his wife to death during the cooling-off period prior to divorce was sentenced to death by the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court on Thursday.

Zhao Liuchao, the defendant, married the victim surnamed Zhou in 2011. They applied for divorce by agreement on July 7, 2023.

On the evening of July 20, 2023, during the 30-day cooling-off period before a divorce could be finalized, Zhou arranged to meet Zhao at the entrance to an industrial park in Guangzhou, where she was accompanied by six relatives and friends. When they met, Zhao attacked them with a sharp knife he was carrying, killing Zhou and injuring four others.

As Zhao exhibited a high degree of subjective malice, used cruel criminal methods, and caused serious consequences, he deserves severe punishment, the court said.

The Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court sentenced him to death and deprived him of political rights for life, in accordance with the law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     