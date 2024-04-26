China unveils regulations to facilitate operation of int'l cruises

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling regulations to facilitate the replenishment of supplies for international cruises at Chinese ports.

Effective from June 1 this year, the regulations aim to promote high-level opening up of the country and advance high-quality development of the cruise economy.

The regulations apply to both foreign cruise ships and Chinese cruise ships sailing on international routes when acquiring necessary supplies and services for their operation at Chinese ports.

China has vowed to protect the legitimate rights of international cruise operators and related goods and service suppliers, while also urging them to abide by Chinese laws and regulations.