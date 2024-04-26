﻿
News / Nation

China unveils regulations to facilitate operation of int'l cruises

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling regulations to facilitate the replenishment of supplies for international cruises at Chinese ports.
Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling regulations to facilitate the replenishment of supplies for international cruises at Chinese ports.

Effective from June 1 this year, the regulations aim to promote high-level opening up of the country and advance high-quality development of the cruise economy.

The regulations apply to both foreign cruise ships and Chinese cruise ships sailing on international routes when acquiring necessary supplies and services for their operation at Chinese ports.

China has vowed to protect the legitimate rights of international cruise operators and related goods and service suppliers, while also urging them to abide by Chinese laws and regulations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     