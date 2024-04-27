China prepares to launch Chang'e-6 lunar probe

The Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch at an appropriate time at the beginning of May, according to the China National Space Administration.

The combination of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket was transferred vertically on Saturday to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province, the CNSA said.

The combination on a removable launch pad was moved out of the vertical test building, and then safely transported to its launching area.

The functional checks, the joint test work and the propellant filling will be carried out before the launch.

After Chang'e 6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket arrived at the launch site in January and March, respectively, the assembly, testing and other preparations were successively completed.

The probe is set to collect samples from the far side of the moon, marking a mission that will be the first of its kind in human history.