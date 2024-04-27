﻿
News / Nation

China prepares to launch Chang'e-6 lunar probe

Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
The Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch at an appropriate time at the beginning of May, according to the China National Space Administration.
Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0

The Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch at an appropriate time at the beginning of May, according to the China National Space Administration.

The combination of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket was transferred vertically on Saturday to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province, the CNSA said.

The combination on a removable launch pad was moved out of the vertical test building, and then safely transported to its launching area.

The functional checks, the joint test work and the propellant filling will be carried out before the launch.

After Chang'e 6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket arrived at the launch site in January and March, respectively, the assembly, testing and other preparations were successively completed.

The probe is set to collect samples from the far side of the moon, marking a mission that will be the first of its kind in human history.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     