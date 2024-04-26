Ningbo releases tourism routes, launches food promotion in Shanghai

If you are looking for a short getaway from Shanghai for the upcoming May Day holiday, the coastal city of Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province is a tempting option.

Ti Gong

If you are looking for a short getaway from Shanghai for the upcoming May Day holiday, the coastal city of Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province is a tempting option.

Far away from the urban treadmill, the Haishu District of Ningbo unveiled eight tourism routes that suit different seasons, on Thursday in Shanghai, and launched a season promoting its food, inviting people in Shanghai to try authentic Ningbo flavors.

The routes guide visitors to admire Haishu's spring floral scenery, follow its cultural and historic trails, experience its idyllic pastoral lifestyle, and sink their teeth into local delicacies.

They combine trendy travel experiences and sports activities to cater to the wide range of demand from tourists, according to Haishu's cultural and tourism authorities.

Wu Weichun

As a core district of Ningbo, Haishu is a silent witness of the Hemudu civilization (5500-3300 BC), and is home to an array of attractions such as Tianyi Ge - translated as Tianyi Pavilion, a private treasure of ancient books; Haishu Tower, also known as Drum Tower; and Nantang Ancient Street.

Tourist attractions such as Zhedong Big Bamboo Sea Scenic Area and Wulongtan Scenic Area, hotels and minsu, and catering venues in Haishu now offer half-price admission and discount accommodation for Shanghai residents through the end of May.

The Haishu Food Promotion Season was launched at the same time, and Ningbo-style restaurants in Shanghai will serve Haishu delicacies with local food ingredients used.

Chen Jianli

Spring Flower Appreciation Route

Jinlu Tea Plantation 金陆茶园 - Tuoshanyan Water Conservancy Project 它山堰 - Dasongwan Ancient Road 大松湾古道 - Zhongpo Mountain Forest Park 中坡山森林公园 - Zhangxi Sakura Park 杖锡樱花公园



Cityboat Route

The route strings together historic bridges, ancient architecture, paddy fields, and rural scenery.

Xiyang Pier 西洋港 - Hongchuan Pier 红船码头 - Water Tower 水塔 - Maoxin Village 茂新村



Food Route





This takes visitors to explore Haishu street food and dishes such as steamed turtle in crystal sugar soup.

Nantang Ancient Street 南塘老街 - Drum Tower 鼓楼 - Yujiaxiang Historic and Cultural Block 郁家巷历史文化街区 - Tianyi Square 天一广场 - Heyi Avenue 和义大道