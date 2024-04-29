China's Dongjiang River sees first flood of 2024

The Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday announced that Dongjiang River, located in the Pearl River basin, has flooded for the first time this year.

Affected by heavy rainfall, water flows at the Boluo hydrological station in the city of Huizhou in south China's Guangdong Province rose to 7,000 cubic meters per second at 8:55pm Sunday, reaching the flood standard set by the ministry.

The ministry has maintained a Level-IV emergency flood control response in Guangdong Province.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.