Cuba announces unilateral visa exemption for Chinese citizens

The Cuban government announced on Saturday that it will adopt a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports, starting this month.
A historic fort in Havana, Cuba, is seen in October 2022.

The Cuban government announced on Saturday that it will adopt a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports, starting this month.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia during the 42nd Cuban International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2024), which was held in the seaside resort of Cayo Coco in the province of Ciego de Avila.

As of April 26, Cuba has received more than 1 million international tourists this year, according to data from the Cuban Ministry of Tourism.

The Cuban government expects to receive 3.5 million international tourists in 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
