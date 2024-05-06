Xi says China ready to join EU for more broad-based peace conference on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xi also said that China is also willing to work with the EU to promote comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is ready to work with the EU to support a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to be held as quickly as possible to set a timetable and a roadmap for the two-State solution.

Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

