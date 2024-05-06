﻿
News / Nation

Shanghai stop for Hubei tea as it aims to go global

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-05-06       0
A 17th Century tea route that once extended as far as 13,000 kilometers is being revived with the city playing its part as one of the biggest distribution centers in China.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-05-06       0
Shanghai stop for Hubei tea as it aims to go global
Ti Gong

One of Hubei Province's many tea plantations.

In the 17th Century, a tea route extending 13,000 kilometers transported Chinese tea to St Petersburg in Russia. The undertaking is being revived after some 400 years.

A coastal line is bringing tea from Hubei Province to 17 cities and even overseas through the end of May.

On Sunday, a tea fair gathering government officials, associations and businesses was held in Shanghai, one of the 17 legs. A number of tea cooperation agreements between Hubei and Shanghai were signed.

Shanghai plays an important role in the domestic tea market and is an important window of tea culture exchanges between China and overseas, said Zhang Wenqi, deputy director of the Hubei Province Tea Association.

Shanghai, though not a tea production base, is one of the biggest tea leaf distribution centers in China, said Huang Zheng, executive director of the Shanghai Tea Industry Association.

The ultimate goal is to promote more quality Chinese tea to the world, he said.

Hubei is known for a number of teas such as Enshi Yulu, Yichang Maojian, Wudang Mountain tea, and Yihong gongfu (kung fu) tea.

Tea production bases are scattered over 300 villages and towns in 72 counties across the province with tea plantations amounting to 5.74 million mu (382,666 hectares).

Shanghai stop for Hubei tea as it aims to go global
Ti Gong

A tea plantation in Hubei Province.

Shanghai stop for Hubei tea as it aims to go global
Ti Gong

A fleet of cars from Hubei brought tea to Shanghai.

The province has more than 5,000 tea leaf processing companies and the comprehensive output value of the tea industry in the province amounted to more than 85.5 billion yuan (US$11.79 billion) last year, a record.

In Shanghai, three Hubei teas were merged with coffee, milk and wine to create unique flavored beverages during the fair.

Hubei is the hometown of Lu Yu (733-804), a tea expert in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) who is dubbed China's "tea saint" for his contribution to the study of tea culture.

People in the Chu Kingdom during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) started hosting tea leaf ceremonies during certain occasions and local people began picking tea and making tea soup as the original form of tea during the Three Kingdoms period (AD 220-280).

Hankou, one of three towns that merged to form Wuhan, Hubei's capital, and Xiangyang City were important stops on the route.

In 1861, Hankou opened as a commercial port and tea leaves were transported to the world from Hankou, earning it the title "oriental tea port."

From April 20 to May 22, a fleet of cars will travel to 17 coastal cities, including Shanghai, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Wenzhou and Qingdao, to seek cooperation on tea from Hubei with the final stop in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

In late May, a tea fair and bazaar will be held in the United States and the UK, taking the fragrance of Hubei tea overseas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     