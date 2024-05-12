One dead after coach-truck collision in east China's Jiangsu

One student was killed and seven others injured when a truck rammed into a coach carrying students in the city of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province.

One student was killed and seven others injured when a truck rammed into a coach carrying students in the city of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said.

The collision happened at around 12:55pm on Friday and the injured were rushed to the hospital. Forty-five people were aboard the coach.

Among the injured, one person was critically injured but is in stable condition, while six suffered minor injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, before the incident, both the coach and the truck were in through lanes, approaching an intersection from different directions. As the coach approached the intersection from north to south, the traffic lights were not functioning properly, and the coach driver did not carefully observe the situation, passing through at a speed of more than 30 km per hour.

Meanwhile, the truck crossed from west to east at a speed of more than 50 km per hour and hit the right front of the coach. The truck is suspected of violating regulations and being driven in a restricted area, and the truck driver has been placed under control.

An investigation team has been set up by the municipal government of Nantong and further investigation into the crash is underway.