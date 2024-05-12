China launches new satellite into space
China on Sunday launched a Long March-4C rocket, placing a satellite in space.
The rocket blasted off at 7:43am (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellite Shiyan-23 into preset orbit.
The satellite will mainly be used for space environment monitoring.
It was the 522nd flight mission of the Long March series rockets.
