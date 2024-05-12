Palace Museum signs agreement to improve accessibility

Palace Museum and the China Disabled Persons Federation on Sunday signed a strategic cooperation agreement to improve the museum's visitor experience for people with disabilities.

China's Palace Museum and the China Disabled Persons Federation on Sunday signed a strategic cooperation agreement to improve the museum's visitor experience for people with disabilities.

According to the agreement, the Palace Museum will enhance its accessibility and design routes for visitors with additional needs. The museum will also undertake barrier-free services training.

The museum will work with the federation to translate select Palace Museum publications into braille, per the agreement.

The two institutions will also work together to display and sell intangible cultural heritage works, cultural and creative products, and products made by people with disabilities in the Palace Museum's store on the e-commerce platform Taobao.