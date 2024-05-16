Xi, Putin sign, issue joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era
14:47 UTC+8, 2024-05-16 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed and issued a joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
