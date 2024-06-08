1 killed, 2 missing in coal mine accident in SW China
20:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-08 0
One person was killed, three people were injured and two others are missing in a coal and gas outburst accident on Friday in Yunnan Province.
20:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-08 0
One person was killed, three people were injured and two others are missing in a coal and gas outburst accident on Friday at the Pingdingshan coal mine in Zhenxiong County of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports