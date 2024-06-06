China's commercial CERES-1 rocket launches 3 satellites

China on Thursday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending three satellites into planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 1pm (Beijing Time) from the launch site, carrying the TEE-01B satellite and two other satellites.

The launch was the 14th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.