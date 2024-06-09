China issues alert as high temperatures bake multiple regions

China's national observatory on Sunday issued an orange alert for high temperatures as multiple regions in the country will experience sweltering heat.

During the daytime on Monday, some areas in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang and Gansu are expected to see temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It forecasts that maximum temperatures will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in parts of Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui and Xinjiang. Some areas may even experience scorching highs exceeding 40 degrees.

Outdoor activities should be avoided during the high temperatures, and precautionary measures should be taken to protect vulnerable groups such as children and older people, the center said.

China has a three-tier warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.