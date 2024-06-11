American educators injured in stabbing attack in Jilin

Group from Cornell College in Iowa attacked by 55-year-old local man after altercation in the city's Beishan Park on Monday along with a Chinese tourist who tried to intervene.

Four American educators from Cornell College were injured in a stabbing attack in Jilin City, Jilin Province, on Monday, local police said on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that a 55-year-old local man surnamed Cui from the city's Longtan District had an altercation with one of the American educators while walking in Beishan Park.

Cui then attacked the educator and three others in the group with a knife, along with a Chinese tourist who tried to intervene. The suspect was arrested the same day. The four Americans had been invited to teach at Beihua University.

All five victims received medical treatment and are their conditions are not life-threatening. The case is still under investigation.