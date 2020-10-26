News / World

Indonesia reports 3,222 new COVID-19 cases, 112 new deaths

Xinhua
  19:55 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,222 within one day to 392,934, with the death toll adding by 112 to 13,411, the health ministry said on Monday.
  19:55 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0

   According to the ministry, 3,908 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 317,672.

   The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

   Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 906 new cases, West Java 431, East Java 296, West Sumatra 269 and Riau 205.

   No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Bengkulu and Maluku.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
