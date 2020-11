Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, cast the first Election Day votes on the stroke of midnight into Tuesday.

The tiny town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960. Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight.

Most polling stations on the East Coast will open at 6am or 7am (11am or 12pm GMT) on Tuesday.