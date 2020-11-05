Tokyo's COVID-19 cases spike amid rise in nationwide cluster outbreaks

Tokyo on Thursday reported 269 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the capital's cumulative total to 31,893 infections.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the latest figure marks the first time in three weeks the capital of 14 million has seen the daily tally top the 250-mark.

The spike on Thursday also comes on the heels of infections dropping below 200 the previous day, the metropolitan government said.

Prior to the official nationwide COVID-19 figures being released, Japan's health ministry said Thursday that it had confirmed novel coronavirus cluster infections at more than 100 locations across Japan in the week through Monday.

This, the ministry said, was an increase of 60 percent, taking the total number of clusters to 103.

According to the ministry, the majority of clusters, at 29, were detected at company and government offices, 20 clusters meanwhile have been found at places serving food and drink.

Eighteen clusters have also been found at welfare facilities, the ministry said, adding that schools and medical facilities comprised the remainder of clusters detected.

The latest data from the ministry also revealed that clusters were confirmed at 341 sites across Japan between October 5 and November 2, which is the equivalent of 20 percent of the total number of clusters detected to date.