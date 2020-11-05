News / World

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases spike amid rise in nationwide cluster outbreaks

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
Tokyo on Thursday reported 269 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the capital's cumulative total to 31,893 infections.
Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0

Tokyo on Thursday reported 269 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the capital's cumulative total to 31,893 infections.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the latest figure marks the first time in three weeks the capital of 14 million has seen the daily tally top the 250-mark.

The spike on Thursday also comes on the heels of infections dropping below 200 the previous day, the metropolitan government said.

Prior to the official nationwide COVID-19 figures being released, Japan's health ministry said Thursday that it had confirmed novel coronavirus cluster infections at more than 100 locations across Japan in the week through Monday.

This, the ministry said, was an increase of 60 percent, taking the total number of clusters to 103.

According to the ministry, the majority of clusters, at 29, were detected at company and government offices, 20 clusters meanwhile have been found at places serving food and drink.

Eighteen clusters have also been found at welfare facilities, the ministry said, adding that schools and medical facilities comprised the remainder of clusters detected.

The latest data from the ministry also revealed that clusters were confirmed at 341 sites across Japan between October 5 and November 2, which is the equivalent of 20 percent of the total number of clusters detected to date.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     