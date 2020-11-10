News / World

Sydney ready for scaled-down New Year Eve

New Year’s Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour will go ahead this year but will be shortened to just a few minutes and the city precinct will be restricted to those with restaurant, cafe and hotel bookings to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Prime harborside spots, normally coveted by thousands of revelers to watch the traditional 12-minute display, will be set aside for health workers who have been treating COVID-19 patients, and firefighters.

Although Australia has for weeks recorded just daily single new cases of COVID-19, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said numbers will be limited for the event in areas that typically draw thousands.

“New Year’s Eve celebrations will be a symbol of hope and optimism for next year,” Berejiklian said. “But unless you have a booking in a restaurant or cafe, please do not expect to go.” Those without a booking will be unable to gain access into the city.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
