Russia to deploy peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire

  09:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-10
Russia will deploy peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a "complete ceasefire" starting on Tuesday was reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Russian President Putin.
  09:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement on the agreement to end fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on November 10, 2020. 

Russia will deploy peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a "complete ceasefire" starting on Tuesday was reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday night.

Putin said in a televised address that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and he signed a statement on Monday declaring a "complete cessation of fire and all hostilities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone from 12am Moscow time on Tuesday (9pm GMT on Monday).

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to stop at their positions they have held, Putin said.

Russia has started deploying 1,960 peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted by local media as saying on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua
