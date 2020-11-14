Japan reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days

Japan on Saturday reported 1,733 new COVID-19 cases, renewing a record number of daily infections for the third consecutive day, according to the latest figures.

Japan on Saturday reported 1,733 new COVID-19 cases, renewing a record number of daily infections for the third consecutive day, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The latest rise in cases brought the nation's total cases to 117,261, not including those connected to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll stands at 1,900, with two new fatalities announced Saturday. The death toll includes 13 from the cruise ship.

The health ministry said there are currently 234 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 352 new cases were reported on Saturday, exceeding the 300-mark for the fourth consecutive day, with the capital's total reaching 34,496, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Despite a resurgence of new infections across the country, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the government will maintain the "Go To Travel" campaign to encourage domestic tourism, adding Japan is not in a situation which requires a state-of-emergency declaration again over the pandemic.