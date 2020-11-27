News / World

Over 400,000 Russian servicemen to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday that the country plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to more than 400,000 servicemen in the military.
Shoigu made the announcement during a defense ministry board meeting, noting that the decision was in accordance with an order of the Russian presidency.

"To date, more than 2,500 servicemen have been vaccinated. By the end of the year, this number will reach 80,000," he added.

Russia has developed two COVID-19 vaccines, namely Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. A third one being developed so far is scheduled to have its clinical trials completed by the end of 2020.

The country aims to start voluntary mass vaccinations against the virus before the new year, which will be carried out stage by stage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
