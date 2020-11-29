News / World

Poland's COVID-19 cases near 1 mln with over 17,000 deaths

Poland's COVID-19 caseload has reached 985,075 with 17,029 deaths, the Polish health ministry said Sunday.
Over the last 24 hours, 11,483 new cases and 283 more deaths were reported, according to the ministry.

More than 21,000 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, and nearly 560,000 people have recovered, said the ministry.

The Polish government on Thursday announced new restrictions for Christmas Eve and a new economic stimulus package for businesses that have suffered during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

