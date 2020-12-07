News / World

UK queen, 94, is near top of queue for COVID-19 jab

AFP
  00:22 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine within weeks, as the biggest immunization program in UK history begins this week.
AFP
  00:22 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
UK queen, 94, is near top of queue for COVID-19 jab
Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine within weeks, reports said on Sunday, as the biggest immunization program in UK history begins this week.

The monarch, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip are in line to get the jab early in the rollout, which gets underway on Tuesday, due to their age and will not receive preferential treatment, several newspapers reported.

Britain’s most senior royals will “let it be known” they have been given the inoculations “as a powerful counter to the anti-vaccination movement,” the Sunday Times said.

The Mail on Sunday added they hope “to encourage more people to take up the vital jab.”

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment on the vaccination reports, noting “medical decisions are taken personally.”

Britain became the first country in the world last Wednesday to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19, and health officials have already drawn up criteria based on age and vulnerability to decide who will receive it first.

Britain has pre-ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in total, and is set to receive an initial batch of 800,000 to kickstart tomorrow’s rollout.

Elderly-care home residents and their carers will be the very first in line, followed by those aged 80 and over and frontline health and care staff.

Other elderly people and the clinically extremely vulnerable will be next, with the rest of the population then prioritized by age.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     