News / World

Precious asteroid samples arrive in Japan

Reuters
  23:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Samples of an asteroid 300 million kilometers from Earth arrived in Japan on Tuesday to applause and smiles, the climax of a 6-year odyssey by a space probe.
Reuters
  23:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Precious asteroid samples arrive in Japan
Reuters

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency staff carry the Hayabusa2’s capsule with extensive samples of an asteroid as it arrives at the JAXA Sagamihara Campus on Tuesday.

Samples of an asteroid 300 million kilometers from Earth arrived in Japan on Tuesday to applause and smiles, the climax of a 6-year odyssey by a space probe pursuing the origins of life.

Named for the peregrine falcon, the Hayabusa2 blasted off for the asteroid Ryugu in December 2014, overcoming an unexpectedly rough landing surface to collect samples of asteroid dust in a capsule.

That capsule plunged to Earth in Australia on Sunday and was flown to Japan. The final stage of its journey was by truck to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency research center outside Tokyo, where it was greeted by a crowd of excited researchers.

“The capsule has returned, I was out at the gate to see it,” said project manager Yuichi Tsuda. “The realization that it had gone all the way to the asteroid and back came welling up, and I felt as if something had squeezed my heart.”

Asteroids are believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system, and scientists say the sample may contain organic matter that could have contributed to life on Earth.

The Hayabusa2 orbited above Ryugu for a few months before landing, then used small explosives to blast a crater and collected the resulting debris, with the expectation that some 100 milligrams may have been gathered. After dropping off the capsule, it changed course, heading back into space.

Next up is opening the capsule. By as early as next week it may be known if enough material has been collected, said researcher Tomohiro Usui.

“We need to be careful not to break the capsule or knock it over,” he said. “Once that’s done, the stress will ease up.”

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     