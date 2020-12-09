News / World

SpaceX aborts first high-altitude Starship test

AP
  23:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX's futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.
AP
  23:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
SpaceX aborts first high-altitude Starship test
AFP

SpaceX full-size Starship SN8 rocket prototype ready before its launch on Tuesday in Boca Chica, Florida.

The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.

SpaceX came close to launching a prototype of the rocketship that company chief Elon Musk is designing to carry people to Mars. The goal was to shoot Starship to an altitude of 12.5 kilometers — the highest yet — and then bring it back to a vertical landing.

But an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown.

SpaceX announced on its web broadcast it was done for the day, and there was no word on when it might try again.

SpaceX already has conducted five Starship test flights, but these earlier, simpler models have gone no higher than 150 meters. The stainless steel version on the launch pad on Tuesday was the first to feature a nose cone, body flaps and three Raptor engines.

SpaceX has taken over Boca Chica in southeastern Texas to build and test its Starships.

The company intends to use Starships to deliver massive satellites into orbit and send people and cargo to the moon and Mars.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     