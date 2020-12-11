News / World

US expert committee recommends Pfizer vaccine approval

AFP
  10:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-11       0
The vote by the independent experts and researchers, including infectious disease specialists, isn't binding but the FDA will follow the recommendation within the coming days.
AFP
  10:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-11       0
US expert committee recommends Pfizer vaccine approval
AFP

Dr Jesse Erasmus works on the development of a replicon, or replicating, RNA vaccine, used to combat COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), at a microbiology lab at the University of Washington School of Medicine on December 10 in Seattle, Washington. 

An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use approval on Thursday.

The final voting tally was 17 in favor, four against and one abstention.

The committee was tasked with answering whether, "based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risk for use in individuals 16 years of age and older."

The vote by the independent experts and researchers, including infectious disease specialists, biostatisticians and other scientists, isn't binding but the FDA is expected to follow the recommendation within the coming days.

Britain, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have already approved the vaccine, the first in the world to complete a large-scale, Phase 3 clinical trial.

The full results of the trial, which included nearly 44,000 people, were published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, another major milestone.

These confirmed the vaccine was 95 percent effective with no serious safety issues, an outcome that was described in an accompanying editorial as a "triumph."

Pfizer scientist Kathrin Jansen told the panel this was a result of the innovative messenger RNA technology behind the vaccine, an approach that has never before been approved.

Britain on Wednesday reported that two health care workers developed significant allergic reactions to the vaccine as the country rolled out its massive drive on Tuesday.

The FDA will therefore include a warning label on the vaccine if it's approved, the agency's Marion Gruber said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     