News / World

US Capitol to ditch General Lee's statue

Reuters
  00:39 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
A statue of black civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who played a key role in the desegregation of the public school system, will be installed in the US Capitol rotunda.
Reuters
  00:39 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
US Capitol to ditch General Lees statue
Reuters

People move the pedestal of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on Monday.

A statue of black civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who played a key role in the desegregation of the public school system, will be installed in the US Capitol rotunda, officials said on Monday, replacing one of a leader of the pro-slavery Confederacy.

Johns was 16 when she led classmates at her all-black Virginia high school in protest at substandard conditions, leading to a lawsuit that was resolved in the US Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision banning segregation.

The statue, provided by Virginia, will replace one of General Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States Army and the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War.

“The Congress will continue our work to rid the Capitol of homages to hate, as we fight to end the scourge of racism in our country,” House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“There is no room for celebrating the bigotry of the Confederacy in the Capitol or any other place of honor in our country.”

Last May’s death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police sparked demonstrations across the United States and the world, as protesters demanded policing reforms, especially in law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans.

Massive pressure has been mounting for the removal of Confederate flags, statues, street signs and other memorials to Confederate military and political leaders.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     