News / World

British judge rejects extradition of Assange to US citing suicide risk

Shine
  23:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
A British judge on Monday blocked WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States to face espionage charges, finding he was at serious risk of suicide.
Shine
  23:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
British judge rejects extradition of Assange to US citing suicide risk
Reuters

A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard at the Old Bailey, Britain’s Central Criminal Court, in London on Monday.

A BRITISH judge on Monday blocked WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States to face espionage charges, finding he was at serious risk of suicide.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said the 49-year-old Australian publisher faced “oppressive” conditions in maximum-security isolation if detained in the US.

In court, Assange wiped his forehead as the decision was announced while his fiancee Stella Moris burst into tears and was embraced by WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson.

Outside the Old Bailey court in London, his supporters who had gathered since early morning erupted in cheers and shouted “Free Assange!”

US prosecutors are set to appeal yesterday’s decision to London’s High Court, and ultimately the case could go to the UK Supreme Court.

Assange’s lawyers will seek bail for their client on Wednesday, who has spent most of the last decade either in prison or self-imposed confinement.

Any decision to block extradition should meet a high bar given Britain’s treaty obligations, Baraitser said. But facing the “harsh conditions” likely in the US jail system, Assange’s mental health would deteriorate, “causing him to commit suicide” with the determination of a person with autism spectrum disorder, she ruled, siding with a diagnosis by psychologists.

Baraitser said there was a real risk that, if found guilty, Assange would be held in the ADX Florence maximum security prison in almost total isolation, and that he would find a way around their suicide prevention measures.

She rejected US experts’ testimony that Assange would be protected from self-harm, noting that others such as disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein had managed to kill themselves in custody despite wardens’ supervision.

“For this reason I have decided extradition would be oppressive by reason of mental harm and I order his discharge,” she said.

Political motivation

Assange and his legal team have long argued that the protracted case, which has become a “cause celebre” for media freedom, was politically motivated.

In court, Assange’s lawyers argued the case was political and an assault on journalism and freedom of speech.

Baraitser rejected that, however, saying there was insufficient evidence that prosecutors had been pressured by Trump’s team and there was little evidence of hostility from the US president toward him.

She said there was no evidence that Assange would not get a fair trial in the US nor that prosecutors were seeking to punish him, and said his actions had gone beyond investigative journalism.

WikiLeaks came to prominence when it published a US military video in 2010 showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people.

Assange is wanted to face 18 charges in the US relating to the 2010 release by WikiLeaks of 500,000 secret files detailing aspects of military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

If convicted in the US, he faces up to 175 years in jail.

After Sweden first issued an arrest warrant for Assange in 2010 over allegations of sexual assault, he sought asylum in Ecuador’s embassy in London, where he remained from 2012 until 2019.

In April 2019, Ecuador revoked his citizenship and police dragged Assange out of the embassy. He was arrested for breaching his bail terms but remained in custody pending the ruling on the extradition request.

The earlier Swedish assault probe against him was dropped due to lack of evidence.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     