'My heart is sick': Gaga offers US$500,000 for stolen dogs

Lady Gaga has offered half a million dollars for the safe return of her two pet dogs, saying her "heart is sick" after they were stolen.

Lady Gaga has offered half a million dollars for the safe return of her two pet dogs, saying her "heart is sick" after they were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood.

French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were seized in Los Angeles after the employee walking them was shot and wounded Wednesday night, and the gunman escaped in a vehicle.

"My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay US$500,000 for their safe return," wrote the "Poker Face" singer on Instagram.

She added: "E-mail KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same."

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and hospitalized in the incident, which is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide division.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero," wrote Lady Gaga, referring to the employee.

A third dog, Miss Asia, ran away during the incident before returning to the wounded Fischer, and was later recovered by law enforcement at the scene.

French bulldogs are a coveted and expensive pedigree breed that can sell for thousands of dollars. It was not clear is Lady Gaga's pets were deliberately targeted.

The star is reportedly in Italy shooting her next movie.