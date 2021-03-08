US Senate backs Biden's US$1.9t relief bill

The legislation would send out US$1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans and allocates US$350 billion to state and local governments and US$130 billion to schools.

The US Senate on Saturday voted to approve a US$1.9 trillion relief package in what President Joe Biden called a “giant step” toward reviving the pandemic-stricken American economy, capping frenzied negotiations and a marathon overnight voting session.

Passed by 50 votes to 49 in a strict party line vote, the sweeping legislation now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted, barring a last-minute setback.

“I promised the American people help was on the way,” said Biden in an address from the White House, after the plan was approved along strict party lines. “Today, I can say we’ve taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise,” he said. “It obviously wasn’t easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was so desperately needed.”

Even without the progressive priority of a minimum wage increase to US$15 an hour, the stimulus bill marks a victory for Biden’s Democrats as they put their stamp on the recovery from a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States and hobbled its economy.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer vowed that the bill “will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades.”

It would also provide US$49 billion for expanded COVID-19 testing, tracing and research, and US$14 billion for vaccine distribution.

Steny Hoyer, the Democratic majority leader in the House, said the chamber would take up the amended bill on Tuesday, with a view to sending it to Biden for his signature early next week.

The huge bill, the second largest rescue package in US history, after last year’s US$2 trillion CARES Act, almost fell apart.

Senate action was paralyzed for more than 10 hours on Friday as Democrats scrambled to retain the support of their most conservative senator, Joe Manchin, who balked at the scale of jobless benefits. It took a call from Biden and a cut in supplemental weekly unemployment insurance from US$400 to US$300, among other tweaks, to prevent Manchin from defecting.

The drama served to highlight the growing political muscle of moderates in a deadlocked Senate, where a single swing vote could make or break major legislation. Biden already had to compromise with Democrats urging more fiscal restraint, reportedly agreeing to a narrowing of the income limit for families receiving stimulus checks.

But the president struck an upbeat note.

“This plan is historic,” Biden said. “This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help,” he said.

The breakthrough on the bill came against a backdrop of strong US economic data signaling that the world’s largest economy may finally be healing, including better-than-expected hiring in February as battered businesses began recruiting again.

Yet the economy was still short 9.5 million jobs compared with February 2020.