News / World

Biden announces all US adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0
US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that all American adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0
Biden announces all US adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
AFP

US President Joe Biden (center) speaks with staff as he tours the Neighborhood Health’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, on April 6, 2021.

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that all American adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

Biden announced the new timetable after his visit to a vaccination site in Alexandria, Virginia, moving up his original deadline of May 1 by nearly two weeks.

Biden said that 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered within his first 75 days in office, in line with a stated goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.

He urged Americans to continue to practice pandemic safety measures, saying the country is not "at the finish line yet" and may experience more "disease and misery" before July 4.

A few weeks ago, Biden called on states, tribes and territories to make all US adults eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

Biden has stressed that while the country is now vaccinating a record number of Americans, the battle against COVID-19 is "far from won" as cases are once again on the rise.

The country has seen a rise in new cases in 27 states, including cases from new and emerging COVID-19 variants. Currently, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is about 61,000 cases a day, a 10 percent increase over the previous period, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden has called on every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain — and in some cases reinstate — mask mandates.

Some states' governors have lifted requirements for masks and allowed businesses to reopen to full capacity against warnings from public health experts.

Highly contagious variants are rapidly spreading in the United States, threatening to outpace the vaccination efforts.

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said B.1.1.7, the variant first identified in Britain, is starting to become the predominant strain in many regions of the United States, accounting for 26 percent of COVID-19 cases circulating across the nation.

The country has recorded more than 17,000 infection cases of coronavirus variants as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the CDC.

Among these cases, 16,275 cases were caused by B.1.1.7. There were 386 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and 356 cases of the P.1 strain first discovered in Brazil.

In addition, the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants, two coronavirus strains first detected in California, are also being closely monitored by the CDC.

About 168 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered as of Tuesday, while more than 219 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country, CDC data show.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     