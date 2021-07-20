Ban Ki-moon reelected as IOC Ethics Commission Chair

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was reelected for an additional four-year term as Chair of IOC Ethics Commission at the 138th IOC Session on Tuesday.

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was reelected for an additional four-year term as Chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Ethics Commission at the 138th IOC Session on Tuesday.

The South Korean has held the position since 2017.

The IOC Session also re-elected Xue Hanqin from China as a member of the Commission for an additional four-year term. Xue joined the Commission in 2017.

Laura Chinchilla from Costa Rica, who joined the IOC as a member in 2019, was elected as a new member of the Ethics Commission.

According to the IOC, Ban and Xue have been elected in their capacity as personalities, independent members who are not active, honorary, or former IOC members.

Chinchilla has been elected as the IOC Ethics Commission member in her quality as active, honorary, or former IOC member.