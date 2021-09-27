﻿
German center-left SPD beats conservative union CDU/CSU in general election: provisional results

Xinhua
Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) won Sunday's general election with 25.7 percent of the vote, beating the conservative union CDU/CSU.
AFP

German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democrats (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves at the Social Democrats headquarters after the estimates were broadcast on TV, in Berlin on September 26, 2021, after the German general elections.

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) won Sunday's general election with 25.7 percent of the vote, beating the conservative union CDU/CSU, according to the provisional election results released by the Federal Returning Officer early on Monday morning.

The SDP's share of the vote surged by 5.2 percentage points from four years ago, while its main rival the conservative union of Christian Democratic Union and its sister party Christian Social Union suffered heavy losses.

The provisional results showed the CDU/CSU union took only 24.1 percent of the vote in this year's parliamentary election, 8.9 percentage points lower than in the last election.

Source: Xinhua
Special Reports
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
