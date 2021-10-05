﻿
Disney Plus orders 'American Born Chinese' series based on graphic novel of same name

Xinhua
Disney's streaming platform, Disney Plus, has given a series order to "American Born Chinese" based on the graphic novel of the same name by Chinese American cartoonist Gene Luen Yang.
Disney's streaming platform, Disney Plus, has given a series order to "American Born Chinese" based on the graphic novel of the same name by Chinese American cartoonist Gene Luen Yang.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel's current big-screen hit "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," will helm the series, said Disney Plus in a statement on Monday, adding that the Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

"American Born Chinese" tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in the statement that "we cannot wait for our audience to experience this fantastically memorable and imaginative adaptation of the graphic novel."

"This is a great universal story that moves between worlds and explores the impact of culture, identity, and acceptance through the lens of adolescence," she added.

"Being a part of Disney+ is a dream come true," said Yang in the statement. The cartoonist noted that he is "such a big Disney fan that I had at least one Mickey Mouse item on me at all times - a wallet, a watch, a belt buckle, a T-shirt, something."

Published in 2006, Yang's "American Born Chinese" became the first graphic novel to be nominated for a National Book Award and the first to win the American Library Association's Printz Award.

Top ﻿
     