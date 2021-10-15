Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US starting on Nov. 8

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be allowed to enter the United States starting on November 8, the White House said on Friday.

"The US' new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on November 8," Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, tweeted.

"This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," said Munoz.