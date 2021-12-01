﻿
News / World

Fiji reopens borders to overseas tourists

AFP
  21:48 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
Grass-skirted traditional dancers welcomed holidaymakers back to Fiji yesterday, as the South Pacific nation opened its borders to international travelers.
AFP
  21:48 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
Fiji reopens borders to overseas tourists
AFP

Traditional dancers in grass skirts welcome international holidaymakers in Nadi, Fiji, yesterday.

Grass-skirted traditional dancers welcomed holidaymakers back to Fiji yesterday, as the South Pacific nation opened its borders to international travelers for the first time since the pandemic began.

Fiji Airways flight FJ914 from Sydney touched down at Nadi airport at 11:40am, ending 615 days of international isolation for the tourism-dependent economy.

As the plane taxied down the runway, two fire engines lined up and aimed their hoses in the air to honor it with a water salute.

Face coverings obscured the beaming smiles as travelers, some carrying surfboards, made their way through the terminal but cries of "bula" (hello) and Indigenous songs of celebration reverberated around the building.

Australian couple Matthew Brickwood and Danielle Connelly were the first of the 200-plus passengers to clear customs. "Ever since we heard Fiji was opening for its first flight, we decided to just head here," Brickwood said.

Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen said it was a "momentous" occasion after a tough 20 months for the tropical bucket-list destination, where tourism accounts for about 40 percent of the economy.

"The international border reopening will reignite Fiji's economy," he told reporters.

Viljoen said strict health measures were in place to contain COVID-19 and the recent emergence of the Omicron variant had not deterred passengers. "Flights are coming in at full capacity," he said.

Fiji has tightened restrictions on arrivals from southern Africa but made no changes to rules surrounding "travel partner" countries, whose citizens can now experience a tropical getaway in the Pacific idyll.

They include New Zealand, the United States and France, as well as countries where Omicron has been detected like Japan, Australia, Canada and Britain.

Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill said resorts on the two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu were gearing up for an influx of foreign travelers.

"We've noted around 75,000 bookings for the next couple of months, which is outstanding," he said.

Foreign visitors need to be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 prior to departure, as well as providing a 14-day travel history to ensure they have not visited virus hotspots.

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     