Helicopter carrying India's chief of defense staff crashes in Tamil Nadu

A helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other officials crashed Wednesday in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, officials said.

The helicopter crashed at the Coonoor area of Nilgiris district, about 538 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a brief statement. "An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Details about the casualties are awaited, officials said.

Reports said some injured people have been taken to hospital. Images on local TV channels showed the wreckage along with thick smoke and fire on the spot.