News / World

Merkel's political career deeply rooted in her upbringing

Wan Lixin
  20:37 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
During 16 years in office, she navigated Germany through the 2008 financial turmoil and ensuing eurozone debt crisis, the 2015 refugee influx and then the coronavirus pandemic.
Wan Lixin
  20:37 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
Merkel's political career deeply rooted in her upbringing

Angela Merkel, née Angela Dorothea Kasner, was born on July 17, 1954, in Hamburg, West Germany, where her father was a theology student and her mother a teacher of Latin and English.

The family relocated to East Germany just weeks after Merkel's birth, when tens of thousands were heading the other way.

In grade 8, she won a prize in a Russian competition, and at the age of 14, she began to attend international mathematics Olympiad in East Europe.

In 1973, she began studying physics at Karl Marx University (now the University of Leipzig). She met her first husband, Ulrich Merkel, while attending an event in the Soviet Union in 1974.

They married in 1977 and divorced in 1982, though she kept his last name, even after Merkel married her longtime companion, chemistry professor Joachim Sauer, her mentor in doctoral studies, in 1998.

Sauer, professor of quantum chemistry at Berlin's Humboldt University before his retirement in 2017, has kept out of the public eye.

After earning her degree in 1978, she worked at the Central Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences in East Berlin, earning a doctorate in 1986 in physical chemistry.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Merkel joined the newly founded Democratic Awakening, becoming the party's press spokesperson in February 1990.

In the first post-reunification election in December 1990, Merkel won a seat in the Bundestag, and was appointed minister for women and youth by Chancellor Helmut Kohl in January 1991.

Merkel's political career deeply rooted in her upbringing
CFP

In this file combination of photos taken on December 30, 2017 shows German chancellor Angela Merkel posing after the recording of her annual New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin (bottom row right to left) 2005- 2008, (second row right-left) 2009-2012, (third row right to left) 2013-2014, (top row right to left) 2015-2016 and (center, top) 2017.

Merkel was elected the CDU's deputy chairman in 1991. After the 1994 election Merkel became minister of environment, conservation, and reactor safety.

In late 1999, a finance scandal hit the CDU, implicating Kohl. Merkel, Kohl's former protegee, called upon the party to make a fresh start. On April 10, 2000, Merkel was elected head of the CDU, becoming the first woman and the first non-Catholic to lead the party.

Although Merkel had hoped to stand as a candidate for chancellor in the 2002 election, a majority of her party expressed a preference for Edmund Stoiber of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the CDU's sister party in Bavaria. The CDU-CSU block narrowly lost the election, and Merkel became leader of the opposition.

First term

The September 2005 election eventually led the CDU-CSU and the SPD to settle on a "grand coalition" government with Merkel at its head. On November 22, 2005, Merkel took office as chancellor, becoming the first woman, the first East German, and, at age 51, the youngest person for the office.

Second term

After the parliamentary elections held in September 2009, with the SDP posting its worst performance since 1949, Merkel was re-elected and formed a government with the Free Democratic Party (FDP). Merkel's second term was largely characterized by her role in responding to the euro-zone debt crisis, controversially embracing austerity as the path to recovery.

Merkel's political career deeply rooted in her upbringing

This file photo taken on September 5, 2015 shows a refugee holding a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the arrival of refugees at the main train station in Munich, southern Germany. The chancellor's momentous decision on September 4, 2015 to keep Germany's borders open to people fleeing wars in Iraq and Syria left a mark on European migration policies but also arguably sparked a resurgence of the far right in Germany.

Third term

Although the CDU-CSU alliance won an impressive victory in the September 2013 federal election, after more than two months of negotiations, Merkel secured an agreement with the SDP to form another grand coalition government.

The struggling European economy continued to loom large, aggravated by Europe's gravest refugee crisis since World War II. Despite her earlier pledge, Merkel reintroduced border controls with Austria in September 2015.

Over 1 million migrants entered Germany in 2015, and Merkel's party paid a steep political price.

Merkel's political career deeply rooted in her upbringing

This file photo taken on June 9, 2018 released on Twitter by the German Government's spokesman Steffen Seibert and taken by the German government's photographer Jesco Denzel shows then US President Donald Trump (right) talking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (center) and surrounded by other G7 leaders during a meeting of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

Fourth term

Two-thirds of SPD voters approved the proposed government in March 2018, officially securing Merkel's fourth term. Later in October 2018 a dismal CDU regional election performance led Merkel to announce her intention to step down as chancellor at the end of her fourth term.

Merkel's style of government has been characterized by pragmatism, although critics have accused her of lacking a clear stance and ideology.

She demonstrated her willingness to adopt the positions of her political opponents if they proved effective, as testified to by Merkel's decision to phase out nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima accident in 2011, a dramatic reverse of her previous pro-nuclear power stance expected of a scientist.

When German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recently thanked Merkel for steering the country through difficult times, particularly during her final four-year term, he mentioned the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit, and a US government under President Donald Trump that he said "had little to no interest in the international order and trans-Atlantic partnership."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     