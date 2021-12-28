News / World

China urges US airlines to ensure passenger rights after flight returns

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:18 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
The December 21 flight was supposed to land in Shanghai after disembarking from Seattle, but instead returned to the US city midair.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:18 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0

China has urged United States airlines to ensure passengers' legitimate rights after a China-bound flight returned to the US midair, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US said today.

The sudden rerouting of the December 21 flight from Seattle to Shanghai caused huge losses to Chinese passengers as their visas and COVID-19 tests expired and could no longer meet time requirements, the spokesperson said.

The Chinese embassy is communicating with US airlines to discuss the specific technical issues and solutions to avoid such things from happening again, he said, denying that the rerouting was caused by China's refusal of its entry.

The embassy said it has noticed that thousands of flights have been canceled in recent days as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hits airline workers and some crew members were afraid of carrying out duties.

"The new cleaning procedures require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta," a Delta spokesman said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing for customers as we continue to work on rebooking on alternate flights."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     