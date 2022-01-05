DPRK fires unidentified projectile towards eastern waters

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward eastern waters, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that the projectile was launched earlier in the day without any mention of further details.

It marked the DPRK's first missile test in 2022. The latest test launch was conducted on October 19 when the DPRK test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile.