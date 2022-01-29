News / World

Biden considers Judge Childs, among others, for Supreme Court nomination: White House

Reuters
  11:30 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0
US District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.
Reuters
  11:30 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0

US District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.

Childs would replace Stephen Breyer, who announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the court's term in June.

He has promised to pick the first Black woman to serve on the high court and is expected to pick from a list of about 10 or fewer people, meeting with candidates as soon as next week.

Biden nominated Childs last month to the influential US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit but is putting that on hold while considering her for the Supreme Court.

Other names expected to be on Biden's list include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal judge; Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court; and Sherrilyn Ifill, a prominent civil rights lawyer who heads the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

"Judge Childs is among multiple individuals under consideration for the Supreme Court, and we are not going to move her nomination on the Court of Appeals while the president is considering her for this vacancy," said Andrew Bates, the White House spokesperson.

"At the same time, reporting indicating that the president is only seriously considering three potential nominees is incorrect."

The spokesperson made the statement after the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a planned hearing on Tuesday on Childs' nomination to the D.C. Circuit.

Childs, whose federal district court is in South Carolina, has been endorsed by US Representative James Clyburn, the majority whip and third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, who is close to Biden.

The president has tapped a team to help him make the selection, which he plans to announce by the end of February.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     