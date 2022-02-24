News / World

Canadian PM declares end of 10-day state of emergency

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday declared to end the state of emergency invoked on February 14.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday declared to end the state of emergency invoked on February 14.

At a press conference, Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the Emergencies Act which was passed by the House of Commons on Monday.

"Immediate emergency situation is over," said Trudeau, stressing that the decision was made after careful consideration.

The federal Royal Canadian Mounted Police promised to remain committed to working with law enforcement partners to ensure safety and security.

"Today, the declaration of a public order emergency under the Emergencies Act was revoked," said RCMP in an official statement published on Wednesday. "The revocation of the public order emergency takes nothing away from our resolve to effectively enforce the law and keep communities safe."

Canada's House of Commons on Monday night voted to pass the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in response to the truckers' convoy blockades in Ottawa and at border crossings.

The 185-151 vote was made on a motion put forward by the Liberal government that outlined its decision to invoke the never-before-used emergency powers after weeks-long demonstrations dubbed the "Freedom Convoy 2022."

Since late January, Canadian truck drivers had been rallying against the government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as the truckers were requested to be fully vaccinated for crossing the border into the United States. After being joined by thousands of pedestrian protesters, the rally turned into demonstrations against the government's overall restrictive measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government of Ontario is also expected to lift the state of emergency soon.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     