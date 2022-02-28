Ministry mulls feasible options to evacuate Chinese from Ukraine

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the ministry is studying all feasible options to evacuate local Chinese people from Ukraine.

Asked whether China is ready to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the ministry is working with the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine to maintain communication with all parties, and is studying all feasible options to evacuate local Chinese people.



He said during a regular press conference in Beijing that the current situation in Ukraine, following the Russian military move, is complex and volatile, including the security situation pertaining to road transport.



He reminded Chinese citizens in Ukraine to pay close attention to the situation, stay calm and take all necessary measures to prevent accidents.

However, Wang didn't elaborate on the feasible evacuation options.



According to a Global Times report on Sunday, some Chinese are driving to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and other countries bordering western Ukraine. However, long lines of cars crossing these borders are making this option difficult. That said, more than 40 employees of a Chinese-funded company safely arrived in Slovakia on Saturday.

According to the embassy, there are around 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine.

An embassy spokesman had said earlier that China will try to bring back its nationals in Ukraine on chartered flights as soon as possible, once flight conditions allow.

