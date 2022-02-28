Embassy helping Chinese in Ukraine go to neighboring countries

China's embassy in Ukraine is coordinating with embassies in Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland to assist its nationals in leaving Ukraine and reach these countries.

Of them, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary allow visa-free entry for those with valid passports. But Poland requires applications. Specifically, there are eight ports to choose from: Budomierz-Hruszow, Dolhobyczow-Uhrynow, Dorohusk-Jagodzin, Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krakowiec, Kroscienko-Smolnica, Medyka-Szeginie and Zosin-Uscilug.