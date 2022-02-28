Ukrainian, Russian delegations arrive for talks

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks on Monday.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks on Monday.

Key issues of the talks would be an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the Ukrainian President's Office said Monday on its Telegram page.

The Ukrainian delegation includes David Arakhamia, head of the Party of Servant of the People; Oleksiy Reznikov, minister of defense and Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the President's Office, the office said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that a delegation including representatives of the foreign ministry, the defense ministry and other government agencies has arrived in Belarus.

After a seesaw struggle between the two sides, a ray of hope emerged as Russia and Ukraine agreed to meet for talks.

Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24.