2nd round of Russia-Ukraine talks could happen Wednesday: TASS

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could take place on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could take place on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The first round of the negotiations, which lasted about five hours, concluded on Monday in Belarus' Gomel region, with no clear breakthrough.

"Most importantly, we agreed to continue the negotiation process. The next meeting will be held in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border," Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said after the talks.